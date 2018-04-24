CHENNAI: A 72-year-old woman lost 15 sovereigns to two fake police officers who played a trick on her on Monday. V Pankajam, a resident of Lloyds Road in Royapettah, was on her way back home after purchasing vegetables around 7 am.When she reached the Lloyds Road, two men posing as police officers told the woman that recently an elderly woman was killed for gold in the area.

“Believing what they said and going by their advice, she removed her jewellery and put them in a cover which they had in their vehicle. After she went back home, she told her husband Venkatraman (76) and as she opened the bag, to her shock she found only gravel in it,” said a police officer.Subsequently, the woman lodged a complaint with the Royapettah Police that she lost four gold bangles and a thali chain.Royapettah Police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

House, temple burgled

Around seven sovereigns of gold and cash were stolen from a house in Medavakkam and around 10 kg of silver stolen from a temple in Chengalpet in separate incidents.Police said around seven sovereigns of jewellery and Rs 20,000 in cash were stolen from the locked house, which belonged to Charles who was out of town for a week.When he returned on Monday morning, he found his house burgled and immediately alerted the police.

Around Rs 10,000 in cash and two kg of silver were stolen from a hundial in a temple in Kancheepuram district. In another incident, the police said some unidentified burglars broke into the ancient Kothandaramar temple near P V Kalathur in Kancheepuram district through the rear side and stole silver items and cash.