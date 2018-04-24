CHENNAI : Mandira Bansal, founder of WeaveinIndia, has a fashion design degree from NIFT. After working as creative head of design at Evoluzione, she went on to do a Fashion Management degree from London College of Fashion. What initially started out as Mandira Bansal Studio to design exquisite garments for clients down the line became WeaveinIndia, where they solely began to deal with hand woven textiles, exploring ways to incorporate intricate designs in those nine yards. The canvas is nine yards in length and the inspiration for the art possibly unbounded.

What would crack God up but also get him/her thinking?

The idea of God and God’s men these days. How religion and spirituality have taken a comic turn.

You get to co-write or direct a movie with God, what would you title it?

Prayers, answers and the lies in between.

You get to create/change something with God’s power?

God’s creation was perfect enough, until man chose to interfere with it. So we’d probably want to set the environment back to square one. I’d want god to also whack some sense into men about respect for women.

Where would you take God for a date?

God might want to see the business that religion and temple worship has become these days. If he already does, it would be a nice way to experience it first-hand.

Does gender matter when it comes to god? What’s God’s gender?

Form, gender or embodiment of any kind of god is an illustrative thought work of man. While it is one thing for man to give a form to his worship, he cannot rationalise his theory.

Your one question to God?

Are you looking for the reset button?

A film (any genre/language) that you would like to dedicate to God?

Probably one of the Bruce Almighty series.

A stereotype about God?

That religion and spirituality is apparent only on taking it to a materialistic form of puja offerings and temple pilgrimages.

If you were a spiritual guru, what would your message be? The message would be the go back to early concepts of god and the divine. Much less of the manifestation of god into human form — idol worship.

What do you think will offend God?

His compassion almost being made into a venture to make money.

If you had the power to grant one gift to God, what would it be?

I would want him to speak for himself as that is a widely exploited realm in religion.

Your one spiritual encounter?

I consulted a spiritual guru for vaastu compliance for my boutique in Mumbai. This ambitious guru suggested that he could undo the vaastu effect with a set of pujas and sacred mantra recitals at an all-inclusive price of just about `50,000. I politely declined his offer and moved into a new property for the same amount of money.