CHENNAI : A gardener is like a mother. Your garden requires food and water. But,above all, it requires your love and affection, like your child,” says 62-year-old PV Ramanna from Hyderabad. He started gardening in 1998. In the last 20 years, he has developed a number of hybrid plants over an area of 1,500 sq ft. He says, “Gardening has been my hobby since childhood. When I used to work at ISCO fertilisers, I did not get much time to take care of my garden, but post-retirement, I’m a full-fledged gardener. I could not be more content.”

His interests lies mainly in developing hybrid varieties of flowers. Lotus, jasmine, hibiscus, frangipani and lily plants have occupied a considerable space in his garden. He explains that flowers come in different shapes, sizes and hues. They are not just visually appealing, but enhance your mood too. “A flower garden can be developed even by a novice with zero investment,” he says. Apart from this, he has also developed an organic garden with vegetables and fruits.

Vegetables include tomatoes, green chilies, lady fingers, eggplant and drumstick. He says, “Planting a single tomato plant can give you 4 kgs of tomatoes in one entire season. By planting these in pots, you enjoy the pleasure of savouring delicious, sun-warmed vegetables fresh from your garden. Moreover, you don’t have to go to the grocery store each time. Just pick the right spot, make sure the soil bed is not weed-ridden and there is plenty of sunlight.”

Mango, strawberry, pomegranate, banana, sapota are some of the fruits he grows. He makes sure the soil is free from pesticides and occasionally removes unwanted weeds. He has been using kitchen waste, dried leaves and cow dung to make compost. He spends around three hours in the morning and evening to water the garden. He has designed a rooftop water harvesting process that stores rainwater to water the plants, especially when there is water scarcity in the city.

On his terrace garden, one can find a plethora of potted plants and birds. The potted plants are placed on a raised cemented platform. He says, “Usually, the potted plants are placed on the terrace slab. The water draining out of these pots is wasted. I have designed cemented pots in such a way that the excess water flows into miniature tubs. Birds such as pigeons, crows, bulbuls and koels come here for their early morning bath. It is very pleasing and soothing to watch them, and the birds also stay hydrated during the scorching heat.”

The list does not end here. Ramanna also owns around eight aquariums with varieties of fish, including ten types of different coloured shrimp. He says that a garden is a major source of stress relief. He, along with his wife Uma Ramanna, are working together to promote the importance of plants in their

neighbourhood.