CHENNAI : Hi Shreyas,

The best way to train your dog to stay off the bed and couch is to not allow him on it in the first place. Establish a basic rule in the house, emphasizing that furniture is off limits for him and follow it consistently — everyone, everytime, with no exceptions.Dogs get used to the cozy comforts of the couch and will sometimes defy authority when they are already on it. Train him to get off the couch. To do so, you need to make it a positive experience for him.

Gently lead him down, maybe lure him out with a treat and get him firmly on the ground before you reward him. You can also get him to his bed before giving him the treat, so that he understands that he can get comfy on his own bed instead of the couch.

Catching him in the act of the getting on the couch and stopping him right then is a more effective way of discouraging the habit. A basic obedience course with emphasis on the ‘No’ command will help him understand that whatever he is doing is not acceptable. This will also work to interrupt your dog’s actions without scaring him.

Make it difficult for him to get on the couch in the first place. If you are already on the couch and he gets ready to jump on, block the space and do not let him on board. Put other furniture in front of your couch or his entry point that does not give him easy access to climb aboard. This will also keep it off limits when he is not supervised by you when you are out.

Do not negotiate or feed your dog if he is already on the couch. If he shows signs of aggression when you are trying to get him off, do not use force. Consult a vet to rule out any painful conditions like arthritis and his reason for seeking the couch or the soft bed. Talk to a professional trainer if the problem persists.

