CHENNAI : What better way to celebrate the week of World Book Day that falls on April 23, than sit in the garden and read a book? If you are lucky, it could be your own garden. If not, public gardens are a boon—you can enjoy them without having to soil your hands one bit!As a P G Wodehouse fan, I’ve ‘enjoyed’ the smell of honeysuckle long before I saw the actual flower. Words have the ability to evoke experiences true and imaginary, and books that describe gardens or feature gardens have the ability to evoke beauty, smells and tastes. In the novels set in Blandings Castle, the home of the pig-loving, pumpkin-growing Lord Emsworth, readers can feel the caress of the flower-scented air of rural England. Long, long before I saw a real apple tree on a visit to Kashmir, the tree was nicely fixed in the mind from the time I’d read The Secret Garden in school.

Today’s column is dedicated to writers who gave us a garden to stroll in.

The Secret Garden

A classic by Frances Hodgson Burnett, this children’s book features 10-year old Mary, born in India, who is rude and feels unloved. The girl finds new meaning in life when she enters a secret garden in England.

Damsel in Distress

This book by P G Wodehouse features Lord Marshmoreton. In the narrator’s own words, “Lord Marshmoreton was the most enthusiastic amateur gardener in a land of enthusiastic amateur gardeners. He lived for his garden. The love which other men expend on their nearest and dearest Lord Marshmoreton lavished on seeds, roses and loamy soil.”

Rain in the Mountains

Notes from the Himalayas: Sitting in a garden, wherever one is, reading this book by Ruskin Bond makes one come close to the flowers of the cool hills. In the book, he writes, “Yes, I’d love to have a garden of my own — spacious, and full of everything that is fragrant and flowering. But if I don’t succeed, never mind — I’ve still got the dream.”

The Murder at the Vicarage

Crime novelist Agatha Christie takes her readers down the garden path in many of her books. Gardens abound, especially in the Miss Marple series set in the fictional town of St Mary Mead. Quite often the murder happens in the garden too. And at other times, the murder is carried out with the help of things in the garden. Spooky!

A reader from Vepampattu, Ganesh, wrote in with a query regarding the frequency of watering his vegetable plants. I’m no expert but the rule most amateur gardeners follow is to water enough to keep the plant alive and the soil moist, but not so much that the water logs and the roots rot. The amount of water depends on the weather too. In Ruskin Bond’s The Cherry Tree, the young boy Rakesh makes a happy discovery in the garden. He calls out to his grandfather and says,“The seed that we planted last year—look, it’s come up!”

“Yes, it’s a cherry tree,” said Grandfather. “You should water it now and then.”

Rakesh ran indoors and came back with a bucket of water.

“Don’t drown it!” said grandfather.

So, grow a garden, sit in a garden and read a book. You could even read the Wodehouse story ‘Honeysuckle Cottage’. Contrary to what you would expect of a sweet-sounding name like that, beware, the cottage is haunted!

