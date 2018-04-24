CHENNAI : What is common between cooking and painting? Both involve creativity and various steps to make the final product look presentable. With the idea that both cooking and painting is an art, Courtyard by Marriott launched ‘Art Brunch’, curated an art plus food exhibition, which will be held every Sunday till May 13. It’s sure to satisfy one’s taste buds and eyes.

As we step into the lobby of the hotel, we are met with colourful and vibrant paintings that are hung/placed in different parts of the room. A closer look at each reveals the idea behind them and brings the subject closer. Four artists — Pradeep L Mishra , Madhu Venugopal, K Sudheesh, and PP Pradeep have exhibited their works themed on different topics. It was curated by Coimbatore-based artist Jitha Karthikeyan.

What connects theses works is the idea of co-existing in parallel worlds. “When I was asked to curate this exhibition, I was trying to work out how we can connect the two. Then I realised that they should be able to co-exist. The question arises because of some existing rigidity that art and food cannot co-exist,” explains Jitha, adding that when we start thinking everything in life on those lines, it becomes much more simple.

The artists are from different backgrounds. They have touched upon different themes including positivity, relationship, nature, objectification, and narrative. They have played around with different colours to convey the message. “I have used red as a base and then worked with other colours. My works portray warmth because of the colour,” says Mishra. The artist who also cooks says that he loves preparing traditional chutneys taught by his mother.

Madhu’s oil on canvas is all about culture, tradition and how things have changed over the years. PP Pradeep’s works depict the fast evolution of society and its effects on environment, especially the overuse of insecticides, fertilisers and genetic mutation. Earth, nature, and man are the major themes in Sudheesh’s paintings. It explores rural life, culture, circumstances of people in his locality, and the indestructible bond between man and nature. “I have also used oil on canvas. Considering Kerala’s humidity, oil is the most difficult medium to work with. But nothing gives the kind of satisfaction and finishing like oil does. My artwork features images of Cherala, an imaginary island, and I have been doing this for the past 16 years. Cherala is believed to be a pseudonym of Kerala in the past,” he says.

The food prepared by executive chef Sanjeev Ranjan and team complemented the art works. There were mocktails, starters, soups, gluten-free dishes, black buns, raviolis, deserts, and more. “Food is an art in itself. It has evolved so much today that there is so many varieties to try from.

I have experimented with a lot of traditional dishes,” said Sanjeev.