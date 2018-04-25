Chennai, Apr 24 (PTI) An Iranian student, who was admitted to a dental college near here without the mandatory NEET qualification and subsequently removed from the institution, got an interim relief with the management handing over Rs 5.

5 lakh paid towards tuition fee, in the Madras High Court today.

When the vacate stay petition by Naseer Hamidavi Zegheiri came up before Justice PN Prakash, the counsel representing the college produced a demand draft for Rs 5.

5 lakh before the judge, who in turn, handed it to the student, who was present in the court with his counsel.

In his brief order, the judge said as undertaken, the college has given the demand draft for Rs 5.

50 lakh to Naseer Hamidavi Degheiri and it has been handed over to him.

The judge then posted the matter to April 26.

The matter relates to a police complaint lodged by Degheiri against the management of Asan Memorial Dental College for removing him without paying him back Rs 25 lakh taken for admission, despite knowing that NEET was compuslory for admission to medical courses.

Degheiri submitted that he had completed his Pre-University diploma in Iran in 2002, which was equivalent to the Higher Secondary Education in India.

As he was interested in pursuing BDS he had enquired about admissions in Tamil Nadu through his friend, he said.

Subsequently, he had paid Rs 5 lakh, and provisionally got admitted to the course and flew down to India on a student visa.

On payment of the remaining Rs 20 lakh, he started attending the classes, the petitioner said.

While doing so, he was served with a letter sent by Dr MGR Medical University, which stated that the institution was instructed to discharge all foreign national candidates admitted to BDS course without NEET qualification and there was reference to a Supreme Court order, he claimed.

When enquired about it, the management had directed him to ignore the letter and continue his studies in the college, he added.

Later, he was removed from the college which did not repay the amount, he claimed.

Therefore, based on a complaint with Kancheerpuam police, an FIR was registered against the college.

Seeking to quash the FIR, the management of the college had moved the high court and obtained an interim stay.

Aggrieved over the stay granted to the college, the student sought revocation of the stay order.

During the hearing, the judge said he has suo motu impleaded the Union External Affairs Ministry as a party to the case.

The Iranian Embassy was ready to come and take up the issue, the judge added.

