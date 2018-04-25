CHENNAI : The State government on Tuesday had a high-level discussion on the next course of action in post-graduate medical admissions following a Supreme Court order.On Tuesday, the Supreme Court again ruled that reservations cannot be allowed for government doctors. On April 18, the Madras High Court struck down the government order that identified a list of areas for the purpose of awarding incentive marks for government doctors.

A senior health department official said Tuesday’s meeting only discussed on how to deal with the Madras High Court order. The official said right now their priority is to address the challenge posed by the Madras High Court verdict. Since the issue of reservations for government doctors is a much broader aspect and something not covered in the Medical Council of India regulations, the State government would handle it separately.

However, the medical council regulations allows awarding additional incentive marks to government doctors over and above their NEET score when preparing the rank list for the post graduate medical admissions.“The Medical Council of India (MCI) has explicitly included rural areas and allowed the power of notification to the State,” he explained. “Considering this, the State will probably go for an appeal.”