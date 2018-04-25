CHENNAI : Rohita Vee is an engineer-turned-jewellery designer/metalsmith. She runs a jewellery label by the name ROIA where she designs and handcrafts every piece of jewellery and finds beauty in the mundane. She hoards Indian textiles, loves a good dose of colour and loves to explore different cultures and architecture.

What’s your Chennai connect?

Though my parent’s native is Andhra Pradesh, they moved to Chennai before I was born. This city moulded me and has taught me the art of simple living.

One thing about namma ooru that you fancy?

The city and its people always move towards modernisation without compromising on the culture.

A Chennai-based personality whom you would like to go out with?

A cup of coffee with director Mani Ratnam, maybe. He is an inspiration to many and definitely an interesting person to have a conversation with.

Three things here that can’t be found in any part of the world?

AR Rahman; filter coffee; Sathyam Cinemas and its butter popcorn.

Your favourite hangout spot?

Chamiers Cafe.

Three stereotypes about the city and its people that make you roll your eyeballs?

That we are backward when it comes to fashion; assuming our English/Hindi speaking skills are poor; that we just eat idly, dosa, and sambar all day.

Where would you take a person who is new to the city?

A stroll through the lanes of Mylapore, trying food at local joints, evening tea at Amethyst or Chamiers Cafe, shopping at Nalli and Sundari Silks, a drive along ECR, and a movie at Sathyam Cinemas.

What would you do to prove someone that you are a true Chennai vasi?

We do not start our mornings without a cup of hot filter coffee. Mainly, we have aesthetics that definitely stand out from the rest.

Two Madras bashai words that you would teach a newbie?

Semma, Gethu.

A Tamil movie dialogue/song which describes Chennai?

The song Urvasi Urvasi from the movie Kadhalan.

Two things from Chennai that you would take to any place you travel.

Some rice mix from The Grand Sweets and Snacks, and paruppu podi from home.

If you had to draw a comparison between Chennai and any other city/country, what would it be?

People are more hospitable in Chennai. You will not call another city home once you have lived in Chennai. Also, by far the safest city.

What is the craziest thing you have ever wanted to do in the city?

Gear up one day to try out all the street food in Sowcarpet.

If you would like to install another statue at Marina Beach, what or who would it be about?

I would like to see more art work and art installations by various talents from the city than just another statue.

Describe the city in your own words and style.

Emotional , simple, and classy.