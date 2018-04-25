CHENNAI : Fifteen thousand nine hundred and thirty eight. This is no math memory game. According to the State Traffic Planning Cell Data, this was the number of deaths due to road accidents recorded in the state in 2017. Chennai is observing Road Safety Week. But a look at the rising numbers in road-related accidents and deaths presents an appalling picture of where the city is headed. In a report published by Transport Research Wing under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Chennai, and Tamil Nadu as a whole, continue to remain at the top of the list for most number of road accidents. The city recorded 7,486 accidents in 2016.



“The Road Safety Week is observed only once a year but we conduct awareness programmes regularly. Commuters should strictly abide by the rules,” said Julius Christopher, assistant commissioner of police, traffic (planning).Traffic cops say that despite helmets being mandatory, offenders pay little heed to the rules. Fines are ignored. The intended effect, therefore, is hardly impactful. “The most prevalent road safety violations we notice is people not wearing helmets. Signal jumping is a close second,” said a traffic policeman from the Chetpet station.

While two-wheeler accidents continue to claim the most number of lives, Tamil Nadu roads are also dangerous for pedestrians, according to the data from Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. In 2016, the state accounted for 20 per cent of all pedestrian deaths in the country, recording 2,966 deaths.

The Chennai Corporation’s Non Motorised Transport (NMT) policy intended to increase transport mode share of pedestrians and cyclists by 40 per cent, reduce pedestrian and cyclist fatality to zero, create foot paths along 80 per cent of streets, and raise public transport in kilometres travelled by 60 per cent, by 2018. The intent is yet to take form.

“Pedestrian deaths are not common in the core parts of the city. They are prevalent only in the highways and bypasses,” said Christopher. According to traffic police from Chetpet station, motorists don’t follow rules at zebra crossings, allowing pedestrians little or no time to cross busy roads.

Road Safety Week focuses on creating awareness by organising rallies, street plays, and distributing pamphlets at check posts and bus stops. What also needs attention is public discourse on the infrastructural gaps like trauma care centres, recovery vans, and other key mechanisms like intensified vigil of vehicle movements.

According to Daniel Robinson, programme manager, Chennai City Connect, creating awareness is a step in the right direction. “The pace at which the automobile industry is growing is not proportional to the infrastructural growth. Sometimes, we ride vehicles without knowing how powerful they really are,” he said, adding that we fail to notice the blind zones in our own cars.

Sumana Narayanan, senior researcher at Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG), said that the city’s infrastructure focused on making roads that allow quicker passage for two and four wheelers — like widening of busy roads — whereas the focus should ideally be on making the roads conducive for every kind of usage. The licensing system in the country should be updated to ensure drivers are equipped to handle Indian roads. “It is necessary to ensure that you are a good driver even under several different circumstances,” she said adding that the state might benefit if the policy adopted the ‘anytime, anywhere’ rule.

“If one is scared that he or she may be pulled over for any kind of check, no matter what time it is and where they are, they may take an effort to be careful at all times,” she said.