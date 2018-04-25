CHENNAI: iB Hubs is gearing up for the second edition of iB Hubs Startup School, a four-week acceleration program designed for student entrepreneurs, this May. This unique program charges zero fee and zero equity.iB Hubs is a PAN India start-up Hub that provides end-to-end assistance to startups. It envisions a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

In line with the vision, to support student entrepreneurs, iB Hubs Startup School was initiated in 2017.

With over 550 applications, Startup School’17 captured diversity of the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem and provided lessons to 70 entrepreneurs of 40 selected student startups.

Startups also received an opportunity to meet the Hon’ble Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ESL Narasimhan to discuss about their business.From the impact created by previous edition, even before the 2018 edition release, 450+ applicants across the country have showed their interest.