CHENNAI : As a high-school graduate, S Lankeshwaran, MD, Cine City Hotels, was not offered a plethora of choices for higher studies. His father feared that if he didn’t join medicine, life would be difficult for him. So Lankeshwaran went on to spend the next decade studying to become an eye specialist. But today, 10 years from then, his days are packed. He runs one of the most happening resto-pubs in the city, ‘Take Two’ by Cine City Hotels — a revamped version of the famous Uma Lodge. In a chat with CE, he tells us about his life as a first-generation doctor, and finding his calling as a businessman. Excerpts follow.

How were your years as a doctor?

When I joined Ramachandra Medical College in 1995, medicine was a craze.

I liked what I studied and got interested in eye surgeries. It was difficult because I was the first-generation doctor in my family of business persons. I went on to set up an eye hospital, and enjoyed doing surgeries. But at the end of the day, I was unsatisfied because I always wanted to be a businessman.

Photo: Ashwin Prasath

Was it an immediate switch

in career, or did it happen over time?

It happened over time. Even though my father wanted me to continue as a doctor, I think he was the biggest influence for me to make the switch. He is a businessman, and I have grown up learning business from him. So I think it was a natural interest. That said, if not for this job, I would have been content as an eye specialist. I do want to go back to medicine in some way once this business grows more.

What is your day like at the hotel?

I love to innovate and come up with ideas for the hotel. My day is invariably packed. I come at around 11 am, and I’m here till about 1 am until it closes. The cycle was much better when I was a doctor, but it’s only a matter of years till I stabilise the hotel.

How do you spend your leisure time?

I love travelling with friends, and we take off on at least two trips every year. We’ve gone to Bali, Philippines, Thailand, Sri Lanka; and parts of Europe with my family. Travelling keeps me going. I like listening to music too, although not as much as I did during college. What I continue doing from my young age is playing cricket.

Your happiness quotient.

It’s not the mad rush for money, because more money need not always bring more happiness. What makes me most content is seeing my daughters growing up. They are my world.

What is your most important learning as a businessman?

Start early, and pay keen attention to everything around me. I sometimes wish I had saved those years by doing a course in business instead, because then I could’ve joined my dad’s business and learnt more on the job. Because I started late, I had to learn on my own from scratch.

Your advice to young entrepreneurs.

There’s a lot of possibility to be as creative as one wants. Be it in business or otherwise. I urge youngsters to tap their own interests because it’s impossible to satisfy everyone. And I’m a living example. Till today my mother is not completely happy that I made a switch to business. But I’ve learnt to be okay with that. My message is: struggle, but do it for yourself.