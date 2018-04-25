CHENNAI: If there is any violation in the selection of faculty members to Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, without adhering to the principles of reservation violating Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution, the same would attract serious penal consequences, a bench of the Madras High Court warned on Tuesday. A bench of Justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and M Dhandapani, which issued the warning, however, permitted IIT- M to go ahead with the selection of faculty by following the roster and reservation policy. The same is subject to the result of the writ appeal, the bench made it clear.

The bench was passing interim orders on a batch of appeals from E Muralidharan, a former faculty member of IIT, who was entangled in a legal battle with the management of the institution for years.

The matter will be taken up again on June 6.Originally, Muralidharan challenged the appointment of B Ramamoorthy as Director of IIT-M in 2013. Justice M Sathyanarayanan dismissed the plea on June 1, 2017. Hence, the present appeals.

Appellant contended that the single judge had erred in not considering the documents obtained under RTI and IIT Acts and Supreme Court judgments. He failed to apply his mind while passing the judgment and miserably failed to protect the constitutional rights of SC, ST and OBC communities from discrimination against them in the appointment of faculty members.Making various allegations of nepotism and caste-based discrimination in the appointment of faculty members by Ramamoorthy, appellant payed for a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Relief for Iranian student

Chennai: An Iranian student who was removed from his college got some relief when the management handed over a DD for Rs 5.5 lakh, which he had paid towards fee, on Tuesday. The student, Naseer Hamidavi Zegheiri, was admitted in BDS course in Asan Memorial Dental College and Hospital without NEET qualification and was subsequently removed. He filed a case against the college. According to RC Paul Kanagaraj, counsel for Zegheiri, he had completed his diploma in pre-university at Iran in 2002, equivalent to higher secondary education in India. The petitioner was interested in doing BDS and hence came down to Tamil Nadu with a student visa, and began classes because he was removed.