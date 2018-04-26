CHENNAI: Is it the State government or Airports Authority of India (AAI) that is delaying the decision on identifying the site for Chennai’s second airport?

Kancheepuram Collector C Ponniah said the ball is in the AAI’s court to decide on one of the four sites identified by the State government. He said the State government has identified Gummidipoondi, Madurantakam, Uthiramerur and Sriperumbudur as possible sites for the second airport.

“AAI officials have surveyed the four sites, but we are yet to hear from them,” Ponniah, who had come to attend the public hearing for second phase modernisation of Chennai airport, said. Last year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha announced that efforts are on to acquire 1,000 to 2,000 acres to develop a world class greenfield airport to make Chennai the global hub for aviation.

But since then, there has been no progress from the Centre. It is learnt that the Tamil Nadu government dropped the proposed greenfield airport at Sriperumbudur as land acquisition under the new The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act proved to be a costly affair. A total of 3,000 acres was required for the greenfield airport, but the government had only 800 acres. The remaining 2,200 acres needed to be acquired under the new land acquisition Act. As per the law, an acre of land would cost Rs 3 crore to the State exchequer. As a result, the project was considered unviable and it was dropped.

Gummidipoondi is also under the scanner as one of the nodes of Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor Project implemented by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) falls in Ponneri, said sources. The JICA is pushing for a new airport as the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor is expected to increase manufacturing output significantly. Urbanisation, migration of skilled workforce and business travel are expected to increase significantly.