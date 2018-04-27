A voyage to remember

Keerthana M Sundaram By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Every year, Sundararaja Perumal, also called as Kallazhagar, travels from Azhagarkoil to Madurai during the Tamil month of Chithirai. He stops at different mandapams on the way, where devotees come in large numbers to seek his blessings. This tradition of welcoming Lord Azhagar like a guest and praying to him is called Edhir Sevai. After blessing the crowds, Kallazhagar reaches the Prasanna Venkatachalapathy temple in Tallakulam on the fourth day. It is here where he is decked up in new clothes before being taken on a procession to River Vaigai.

Lord Azhagar’s entry into the River Vaigai is one of the most celebrated events during the Chithirai festival. And the tradition has many customs and rituals. Water from Noobura Gangai in Azhagarkoil is brought to Tallakulam for abhishegam. A wooden box containing Lord Azhagar’s clothing and accessories is also carried to the temple. The piece of clothing that will be adorned by Azhagar is usually blind-picked by one of the priests from the options kept in the box; green is considered to be a special colour since it indicates prosperity. After being decorated, Azhagar is taken out to the streets of the city, before crossing River Vaigai.

The entrance of the Tallakulam temple is crowded with hundreds of devotees dressed up as Azhagar, who celebrate the occasion by performing different types of dance and sprinkling water on each other. For years this particular tradition has been existent among families that come from different villages around Madurai. Selvaraj who comes from Varichore says, “My family has been dressing up as Azhagar for the past five decades or more. Both children and adults wear the colourful costume and welcome Lord Azhagar to the Tallakulam temple. We will be dancing along with those performing Thiriaattam. We believe this tradition is auspicious and it will be continued by the next generations to come.”

Throughout Azhagar’s journey towards Vaigai, the devotees sprinkle water on each other and the almighty. It is believed that this custom is done to cool down the lord during the Tamil month of Chithirai. Arumugan, a seller of these bags says, “Our family’s ancestral business was creating these leather bags that are used for water sprinkling. From `300 to `700, these bags are available in different sizes. Their capacities vary from 5 litres to 25 litres.”

The costumes worn by Azhagars are meticulously stitched by tailors who’ve specialised in it for generations. Sanjay who was selling these costumes inside Pudhumandapam for the past 35 years says, “After my grandfather Ramakrishnan and father Thulasiraman, I started stitching these costumes for public that come from villages across Madurai. We usually start working from February. A minimum of at least 500 pieces are sold during the season.” The costumes can be used for at least three years, and can be further altered or modified. A whip and a black stick are also provided along with the costume, if requested. A popular accessory is the colourful bamboo hat, uruma.

Lord Azhagar can be seen adorning garlands made of different flowers. Mohan from Saami Sannidhi flower market says, “Maaradi, a crisscross garland, Thindaaram, a five-layered garland around the neck and Jooda, a garland made with fruits, are some of the popular ones. Thumbikai maalai that resembles an elephant’s trunk is also a special type. Though a number of flowers are used, jasmine is the primary choice.”