Goddess of Madurai coronated

Lalitha Ranjani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Marking the beginning of the four-month reign of Goddess Meenakshi in Madurai, the coronation (pattabhishekam) of the deity was performed at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple on Wednesday evening. Thousands of devotees thronged the temple to witness the grand event as the deity, adorned in dazzling jewellery and a red-green saree, was crowned in front of the sanctum sanctorum.

According to legend, Goddess Meenakshi reigns Madurai during the Tamil months of Chithirai, Vaikasi, Aani and Aadi while Lord Sundareswarar rules during the rest of the year from Aavani. On the eighth day of the Chithirai festival, the deity was coronated with the Rayar crown amid the chanting of Vedic hymns and the blowing of the conch. According to history, the golden crown studded with diamonds, rubies and emeralds was donated by Appaji Rayar, a minister in the Krishna Devaraya regime and was passed on to Goddess Meenakshi by King Tirumalai Nayak.

Karumuttu T. Kannan, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, received the parivattam, from the temple priest, as a symbol of acceptance of the respect that was originally accorded to King Tirumalai Nayak. He was then given the golden sceptre by the priests, which he took around the second corridor (prahara) of Swami Sannithi. Symbolising the transfer of power from Lord Sundareswarar to Goddess Meenakshi, he placed the sceptre beside the deity.

Following the rituals, the deity is taken on a silver throne (velli simhasanam) on Masi Street later at night. Devotees await to catch a glimpse of their divine queen, with temple animals like the camel, bull and elephant parading in the front, while children dressed as the Goddess dance in the procession.