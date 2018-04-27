CHENNAI: A Division Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the CBSE director to file a report on Friday on allotment of centres for writing the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses for 2018-19.The Bench of Justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and M Dhandapani issued the directive when a PIL petition from advocate S Kalimuthu Mylavan came up before it.

The PIL stated that though the candidates had chosen three centres of their choice near their residences to write the exam scheduled for May 6, the candidates from the southern districts, more particularly from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Nagercoil and Tiruchy, were allotted centres in Kerala and Rajasthan. The allotment of exam centres outside Tamil Nadu is totally against its own instructions set out in Chapter 2 rule 4 ( c) of the information bulletin, the petitioner said.

Most of the candidates would not be in a position to go to other States and stay there for writing the exam, as they come from poor families living in rural areas, the petitioner said and prayed to the court to quash the public notice issued by the CBSE on April 18 last and order reallotment of exam centres in nearby places.