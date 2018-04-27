Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar

Kaushik Kannan By

CHENNAI : The temple town of Madurai is a feast to the eyes, every year, in the second half of April, the Tamil month of Chithirai. Thousands of devotees await to see Meenakshi Amman decked in her fineries and witness the Ther (temple car). This year is no different. For years now the Chithirai festival has been celebrated in the same traditional way.

The festival is always held at two locations. This year, the festival at the Meenakshi Amman Temple commenced on April 17 and will end on April 29. The celebrations at Alagar Temple began on April 15 and will end on May 4. The much-awaited event of Lord Kallazhagar entering Vaigai river will take place on April 30.Halashyanathan Bhattar, who works at the Meenakshi Amman Temple said, “As the 64 Thiruvilayadal took place in Madurai, the city is also known as ‘Boologa Kailaayam’. The Chithirai Festival celebrated here is very famous.”

According to folklore, Meenakshi was the daughter of Pandya King Malayadwaja Pandyan. She ruled Madurai after her father. She conquered many kingdoms and during one such conquests she met Lord Shiva and fell in love with him. Lord Shiva came to Madurai as Lord Sundareswarar to marry Meenakshi after which both ruled Madurai. “I am happy to see that the festival is celebrated the same way with the same amount of enthusiasm year after year,” said Halashyanathan.

Earlier the festivals of both the temples were celebrated separately. When sage Suthapas was bathing at Nupura Gangai at Alagar Hill, he did not pay attention to Durvasar Maharishi who was passing by. In a fit of anger, Durvasar Maharishi cursed Suthapas that he would turn into a frog until his curse was redeemed by Lord Kallazhagar. And so, Suthapas also got the name ‘Mandooga’ Munivar.

Kodi Yetram: This is the flag-hoisting ceremony marking the commencement of the Chithirai Festival at Meenakshi Amman Temple. The flag remains on the pole inside the temple till the end of the festival.

Pattabhishekam: It is a coronation ceremony of Meenakshi as the Queen of Pandya Kingdom.

Dikvijayam: After her coronation, Meenakshi went to war and conquered several kingdoms. During her visit to Kailaayam (Himalayas) she met Lord Shiva and fell in love with him.

Meenakshi Thirukalyanam: It is the celestial wedding of Meenakshi. Lord Shiva comes as Lord Sundareswarar to Madurai to marry Meenakshi. Both Meenakshi and Sundareswarar ruled the Pandya Kingdom after the marriage.

Ther Thiruvizha: The day after the celestial wedding, Meenakshi and Sundareswarar will be taken on a procession in a temple car in the Masi Street. This is called the Ther Thiruvizha.

Ethir Sevai: During the Chithirai Festival, Ethir Sevai will be performed for Lord Kallazhagar, who comes to Madurai.

to Madurai.

Lord Kallazhagar enters Vaigai river: It is believed that Lord Kallazhagar starts from his abode at Alagar temple to witness the marriage of his sister Meenakshi with Lord Sundareswarar. As he makes several stops en route, the marriage gets over by the time he reaches Vaigai river. Hence, in a fit of anger, Lord Kallazhagar enters the Vaigai river.