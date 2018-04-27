Talk about bridging the gender gap in business

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Meraki, organised by city-based company Glassbox, is a speaker series that brings together diverse people to encourage inspiring conversations. While the previous two editions of the series focused on entrepreneurship, social responsibility, creativity, and unconventional successes, the third edition brings together path-breaking women in business. “We wanted to bring together women who have beaten the norm and succeeded in their business to share their stories. The conversation might inspire audience and encourage not just women looking to start or run businesses, but anybody who wishes to learn about thriving in the Indian business environment,” shared the co-organiser of the event.

The speakers included Archana Kalpathi, director and CEO, AGS Cinemas; Sangeetha Sumesh, executive director and CFO, Dun and Bradstreet Technologies; Raji Raju, director, Medall Healthcare; Anupama Shivaraman, director, Shriram Leadership Academy and Chairperson FICCI FlO, and Kiran Rao founder Amethyst, and executive director, KCP Sugar and Industries Corporation. The whole discussion was moderated by Sujith Kumar, founder and managing trustee, Maatram Foundation.

Archana said, “In any workforce, women have to put in double the effort to be recognised. People have a lot of preconceived notions on what to expect especially when a girl achieves. Next is work life balance. You need to make time for your family, and for a girl it is all the more important.” She started her journey in business 10 years back after finishing her post graduation.

Motivated and inspired by her first generation father and uncle in business, she decided to take up the business and the first multiplex was opened in 2008. “I am the eldest child in my family. They never discriminated me based on my gender and that helped me look at things differently. Work really hard and don’t expect immediate results. Anything with consequence takes time to build and not give up during the process,” she said while stressing that every industry has its own challenges,” she shared.

Anupama was also optimistic about the future of women in any workforce. “I am happy that there is a programme that focuses on women in business when there are very few in the industry. But the positives in business should include flexibility for a woman to design her own working hours. I am a charted accountant but I have been in the business for 20 years. And when I first started, they said ‘It’s the man’s world!’ But now things are slowly changing,” she said.