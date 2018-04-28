Home Cities Chennai

Faster Chennai-Jolarpettai trains soon, travel time reduced by another 10 minutes

Passengers travelling in the Chennai-Jolarpettai section could soon find their travel time reduced by another 10 minutes as the trains will run faster in the upgraded loopline.

Published: 28th April 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Passengers travelling in the Chennai-Jolarpettai section could soon find their travel time reduced by another 10 minutes as the trains will run faster in the upgraded loopline between the two stations. The Chennai division of the Southern Railway has proposed to increase the maximum permitted speed of trains from 15 kmph to 30 kmph in these looplines.

The proposal is aimed at reducing the travel time of trains between Chennai and Jolarpettai, which stop and pass through the looplines at Thiruvallur, Kadambathur, Arakkonam, Walajah, Mukundarayapuram, Katpadi, Ambur, Gudiyatham, and Jolarpettai in both directions.“If the train speed increases in loop-lines, travel time of trains including Lalbagh, Brindavan, Kovai Express, Bengaluru Express, Jolarpettai Express, Intercity Express, West Coast, and Yercaud Express which have got stoppage at all major stations between Arakkonam and Jolarpettai, will be reduced by five to eight minutes, leading to better punctuality,” said a senior official of the Chennai division.

“The proposal has been sent to the Commissioner of Railway Safety and we are awaiting his inspection”, said a railway official.The railways have categorised tracks in various sections from Class A to Class E, depending on the traffic demand, strategic priority and maximum supporting speed of the section. Train tracks connecting the state capitals with New Delhi are categorised under Class A section, laid with tracks weighing 60 kg per metre and can withstand train speed of up to 160 kmph.

Tracks for the Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Coimbatore-Palakkad and other inter-state trains are categorised as B class and laid with rail weighing 52 kg per metre.However for the safety of trains, the Southern Railway has replaced old tracks in the mainline and looplines between Chennai and Jolarpettai with rail lines weighing 60 kg per metre in the last two years.

Saving time

Currently, speed restrictions of trains running in looplines increases their travel time from six minutes to 12 minutes. Particularly, at Mukundarayapuram station, trains take at least 12 to 15 minutes to cross the 1.2 km track, which is one of longest looplines in Southern Railway. The present proposal is also expected to reduce unscheduled delay of train operations. “When an Express train or a Mail is made to bypass goods trains and passenger trains via loopline, the trains get delayed,” explained railway officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai-Jolarpettai Southern Railway
More from this section
money, currency, economy

Kumbakonam school fire tragedy case: CB-CID probe against lawyer for funds misappropriation

The Chosen ones who came home dead...

Angry Tamil Nadu fishermen raise a stink; public hearing on draft CZMP ends abruptly

IPL2018
Videos
Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering in Mangalore after releasing the Congress manifesto | PTI
Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP during releasing Congress manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls
Photo | Twitter
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping visit Marquis Yi of Zeng Cultural Relics and Treasure exhibition
Gallery
Letterpress printing machine, which spearheaded the information dissemination from 15th century are in the verge of becoming an archaic object. IN PICTURE: Syed Ahmed, owner and operator of a letterpress printing machine, poses in his shop in the old qua
Disappearing jobs of yesterday, thanks to technology
Traditional pomp and glory and the whopping participation of festival buffs including foreigners marked the conclusion of yet another edition of Kerala's Thrissur Pooram, considered as the mother of all temple festivals, here today. (Express Photo | Albin
Kerala's biggest temple festival Thrissur Pooram in pictures