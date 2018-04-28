Faster Chennai-Jolarpettai trains soon, travel time to be reduced by another 10 minutes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Passengers travelling in the Chennai-Jolarpettai section could soon find their travel time reduced by another 10 minutes as the trains will run faster in the upgraded loopline between the two stations. The Chennai division of the Southern Railway has proposed to increase the maximum permitted speed of trains from 15 kmph to 30 kmph in these looplines.

The proposal is aimed at reducing the travel time of trains between Chennai and Jolarpettai, which stop and pass through the looplines at Thiruvallur, Kadambathur, Arakkonam, Walajah, Mukundarayapuram, Katpadi, Ambur, Gudiyatham, and Jolarpettai in both directions.“If the train speed increases in loop-lines, travel time of trains including Lalbagh, Brindavan, Kovai Express, Bengaluru Express, Jolarpettai Express, Intercity Express, West Coast, and Yercaud Express which have got stoppage at all major stations between Arakkonam and Jolarpettai, will be reduced by five to eight minutes, leading to better punctuality,” said a senior official of the Chennai division.

“The proposal has been sent to the Commissioner of Railway Safety and we are awaiting his inspection”, said a railway official.The railways have categorised tracks in various sections from Class A to Class E, depending on the traffic demand, strategic priority and maximum supporting speed of the section. Train tracks connecting the state capitals with New Delhi are categorised under Class A section, laid with tracks weighing 60 kg per metre and can withstand train speed of up to 160 kmph.

Tracks for the Chennai-Bengaluru, Chennai-Coimbatore-Palakkad and other inter-state trains are categorised as B class and laid with rail weighing 52 kg per metre.However for the safety of trains, the Southern Railway has replaced old tracks in the mainline and looplines between Chennai and Jolarpettai with rail lines weighing 60 kg per metre in the last two years.

Saving time

Currently, speed restrictions of trains running in looplines increases their travel time from six minutes to 12 minutes. Particularly, at Mukundarayapuram station, trains take at least 12 to 15 minutes to cross the 1.2 km track, which is one of longest looplines in Southern Railway. The present proposal is also expected to reduce unscheduled delay of train operations. “When an Express train or a Mail is made to bypass goods trains and passenger trains via loopline, the trains get delayed,” explained railway officials.