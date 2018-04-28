Mulshi dam tragedy: Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia announced for kin of drowned TN students

By ANI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday announced Rs one lakh each for the families of three students who drowned in Mulshi dam near Pune.

The trio, who was part of an excursion group of 20 students from ECS matriculation school, Chennai, drowned when they tried to swim in Mulshi dam.

In an official release, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased students.

"I immediately ordered a relief of Rs 1 lakh for each of the families from the Chief Minister's relief fund," he said.

The students, identified as Danish Raja, Sarvana Kumar and Santosh Ganesh, were all 14 years of age.