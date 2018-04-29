Madras High Court bench stays single judge nod to farmers’ leader Ayyakannu's fast on Marina

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: IT was a case of short-lived relief. A single judge granted permission to farmers’ leader P Ayyakannu to stage one-day hunger strike on the Marina. Within a couple of hours, a Division Bench stayed its operation.The Bench of Justices S Manikumar and Bhavani Subbaroyan stayed the operation of the orders of Justice T Raja at a special sitting 8.15 pm on Saturday.

The farmers can choose a place from the list of permitted places other than the Marina, that too after obtaining necessary permission from police, the Bench said.Earlier, Justice T Raja had permitted Ayyakannu to stage the agitation on the Marina for only a single day. Acting swiftly, Additional Advocate-General P H Arvindh Pandian took up the matter with Chief Justice Indira Banerjee. She permitted him to agitate the matter before the Bench headed by Justice Manikumar.Pandian submitted that the orders of the single judge granting permission will set a bad precedent and the same will open the floodgates for others to ask for same place for tagitations.

The police had refused permission even for the Chief Minister and his deputy to stage their fast and it was observed at Chepauk, he said. The government had allotted three other places for Ayyakannu to undertake the fast, but he rejected them, he added.Ayyakannu’s counsel said the Marina stretched over 8 km. A minimum of one km may be earmarked for the fast. Even during Independence and freedom struggle, agitations were staged on the Marina, he added.

Originally, Ayyakannu sought permission to hold the fast on the Marina for 90 days to urge the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB). Restricting the number of days, Justice Raja granted the permission only for a day. Later, speaking to reporters, Ayyakannu alleged that the Tamil Nadu government was not interested in the formation of the Cauvery Management Board.

CMB formation

Ayyakannu alleged that the Tamil Nadu government was not interested in the formation of the Cauvery Management Board. Originally, he had sought permission to hold the fast on the Marina for 90 days to urge the Centre to constitute the CMB