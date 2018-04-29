Mani Ratnam’s crew litters Kovalam Beach with glass

Samuel Merigla By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: An action sequence recently shot along the Kovalam Beach for Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie - Chekka Chivantha Vaanam - may not have injured any of the actors. But but it is definitely harming the beach and the marine life that thrives between the Kovalam back waters and the beach.



The glass shards and metal shells that the crew had left behind on the beachfront after finishing shoots on April 24 is litter around the sands between the backwaters and the Kovalam beach. Besides being a hot spot for sea surfers, the area is also home for a good number of marina life, especially crabs.



Showkath Jamal, a lawyer who runs the Bay of Life Surf School, and his wife Madhu were shocked when they visited the beach on the morning ofApril 25. “This is unacceptable..Film crews should ensure they don't litter especially on a beach and clean-up the area after they are done,” said Showkath Jamal, a lawyer who runs the Bay of Life Surf School.



The school halted surfing and launched a three-day clean-up operation with volunteers from the surf school and locals. Despite the best efforts of the surfing school, Express visited the site on Sunday, still pieces of glass buried under in the sand were found. “These smaller pieces are hard to spot but they can easily pierce your feet. Getting it out might even require surgical intervention” said Deepika, a volunteer sifting through the sand near the basin.



At least three volunteers involved in the clean-up operations have cut their fingers and toes while sifting through the sand for glass shards. “While it ruins the overall aesthetic of the beach and poses a threat to humans, it affects marine life like crabs which live on the sand,” said Showkath Jamal.



He said after repeated attempts, Madras Talkies, the production house of Mani Ratnam, responded and said they would arrange for a clean-up. But they haven't specified dates as to when it would take place.

Madras Talkies were unavailable for comment despite phone calls by Express.



Not the first time.



However this is not the first time the surfers have had to pick up after a film crew. Showkath alleges that the crew of an A R Murugadoss film had littered the Beachfront with plastic and props.

“A wooden ship was abandoned by the crew. We had to reel it in and dispose it,” Showkath said

Interestingly, locals in the Kovalam Fishing hamlet are turning a blind eye to the littering.



“Those parts of the beach are deserted so it isn't a big issue,” said K Jayaprakash, a local leader.