Six-lane Chennai-Bengaluru Bypass project hits another roadblock

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : There is no immediate respite for motorists travelling on the Chennai-Bengaluru Bypass Road as the six-lane road widening works on the 61 km stretch between Sriperumbudur and Walajah have again hit a roadblock. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which floated tenders to resume Rs 1,200-crore project by March, has cancelled the tender notification until further notice citing technical reasons, according to official sources.

“Due to project estimation, design and technical reasons, the tenders have been cancelled and revised tenders will be floated soon,” said a senior official of the NHAI. Of the 326 km distance of the Chennai-Bengaluru Bypass Road (National Highway 48), the 61 km stretch between Sriperumbudur and Walajah road has four lanes, while the Koyambedu-Sriperumbudur Road and Walajah-Bengaluru Road have six lanes.

The works began in 2014 to widen the road into six lanes from four lanes. The widening project involved building about 20 underpasses en route, including in Chembarambakkam, Perumbulipakkam, Kaveripakkam, Vedal, Eanathur and Vallakottai villages. In addition, flyovers were also proposed at Vanagaram, Kumananchavadi, Sunguvarchathram, Ponnerikarai and Mambakkam, besides providing pedestrian underpasses at 22 locations.

Before the works commenced, the NHAI set up a toll plaza at Sriperumbudur in 2014. The pothole-ridden road from Sriperumbudur to Walajah has been causing lots of hardship to motorists, increasing the number of road accidents in the recent years. The recent toll fee hike added to the woes of commuters.“The road from Koyambedu to Walajah has been witnessing vehicle movements throughout the day and vehicles move at a snail’s pace during rush hour. It takes nearly two hours to reach Maduravoyal from Irungkattukottai during rush hour. Without widening the road, the NHAI has increased the user fee, which is unacceptable,” said Santhosh Narayanan, a Vellore native who is a regular commuter.

Though there were no land acquisition works involved in the six-lane widening, the works were delayed by contractor citing escalated project cost. No underpasses were built as proposed in the project. The contractor had opted out of the project mid-way and subsequently the NHAI terminated the project works in 2016. According to official estimation, about 70,000 vehicles run along the NH-48 between Maduravoyal and Sriperumbudur a day. “Paper works for floating the revised tenders are in the final stage and soon bids will be invited to commence the widening works,” added the official.