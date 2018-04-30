Vacation for Madras High Court to begin today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The summer vacation for the Madras High Court will begin on Monday and will go on till June 3. The courts will reopen on June 4. Justices V Bharathidasan, N Seshasayee, G Jayachandran, S Ramathilagam and R Pongiappan will be the vacation judges, who will sit on Thursday (May 3).

Justices V Parthiban, P D Audikesavalu, S M Subramaniam, Ramathilagam and Pongiappan will be the vacation judges, who will sit on May 9 and 10.Justices R Subramanian, M Dhandapani, C V Karthikeyan, P Rajamanickam and R Hemalatha will be the vacation judges for the third part of the session and they will sit on May 16 and 17.

On May 23 and 24, Justices T Ravindran, P Velmurugan, V Bhavani Subbaroyan, Rajamanickam and Hemalatha will sit as vacation judges for the fourth part.Justices S Baskaran, Abdul Quddhose, R M T Teekaa Raman, N Sathish Kumar and A D Jagadish Chandira will be the vacation judges for the fifth and final session and they will sit on May 30 and 31.On the same dates as mentioned above, Justices S S Sundar, A M Basheer Ahamed and R Tharani will be the vacation judges for the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for the first part.

For the second part, the judges will be Justices M Govindaraj, G R Swaminathan and Tharani. For the third session, it will be Justices M Sundar, Anita Sumanth and M S Ramesh. Justices D Krishnakumar, R Suresh Kumar and T Krishnavalli will be the vacation judges for the fourth part, and Justices M V Muralidharan, J Nisha Banu and Krishnavalli will be for fifth and final part of the summer vacation of the Madurai Bench. Dates of filing urgent cases for both Principal Seat in Chennai and its Bench at Madurai are May 2, May 7 and 8, May 14 and 15, 21 and 22, 28 and 29.