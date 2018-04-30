Home Cities Chennai

Vacation for Madras High Court to begin today

he summer vacation for the Madras High Court will begin on Monday and will go on till June 3. The courts will reopen on June 4.

Published: 30th April 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2018 02:48 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File Photo | Express Photo Service)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The summer vacation for the Madras High Court will begin on Monday and will go on till June 3. The courts will reopen on June 4. Justices V Bharathidasan, N Seshasayee, G Jayachandran, S Ramathilagam and R Pongiappan will be the vacation judges, who will sit on Thursday (May 3).
Justices V Parthiban, P D Audikesavalu, S M Subramaniam, Ramathilagam and Pongiappan will be the vacation judges, who will sit on May 9 and 10.Justices R Subramanian, M Dhandapani, C V Karthikeyan, P Rajamanickam and R Hemalatha will be the vacation judges for the third part of the session and they will sit on May 16 and 17.

On May 23 and 24, Justices T Ravindran, P Velmurugan, V Bhavani Subbaroyan,  Rajamanickam and Hemalatha will sit as vacation judges for the fourth part.Justices S Baskaran, Abdul Quddhose, R M T Teekaa Raman, N Sathish Kumar and A D Jagadish Chandira will be the vacation judges for the fifth and final session and they will sit on May 30 and 31.On the same dates as mentioned above, Justices S S Sundar, A M Basheer Ahamed and R Tharani will be the vacation judges for the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court for the first part.

For the second part, the judges will be Justices M Govindaraj, G R Swaminathan and Tharani. For the third session, it will be Justices M Sundar, Anita Sumanth and M S Ramesh. Justices D Krishnakumar, R Suresh Kumar and T Krishnavalli will be the vacation judges for the fourth part, and Justices M V Muralidharan, J Nisha Banu and Krishnavalli will be for fifth and final part of the summer vacation of the Madurai Bench. Dates of filing urgent cases for both Principal Seat in Chennai and its Bench at Madurai are May 2, May 7 and 8, May 14 and 15, 21 and 22, 28 and 29.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court
More from this section

17 remaining children from Pune summer camp back home safe

Dark clouds over green fields in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts

Six-lane Chennai-Bengaluru Bypass project hits another roadblock

IPL2018
Videos
Asha Bhosle (Photo | PTI)
I’m grateful that my song was played in China: Asha Bhosle
Central University of Gujarat should have sought clarification from professors before issuing showcause notices: Teachers Association president
Gallery
TIME 100 is an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world assembled by the American news magazine Time. Take a look at some of the winners who attended the recently-concluded 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the wor
IN PHOTOS | TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 attend celebratory gala
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple