Veteran wins award for Excellence in Journalism

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : T S Subramanian, a veteran archaeology and science journalist, with 33 years of experience, was recognised with an Excellence in Journalism award, recently. Conferred by the Rotary Club of Madras Chenna Patna, it was their first award instituted in the field of media. It was given by Ma Foi K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture and Archaeology, Tamil Nadu. Among the guests present at Savera Hotel were family members and colleagues of Subramanian, and about 50 members of Rotary Club. G Chandra Mohan, district governor nominee, was the guest of honour.

The two-hour event began with an audio-visual that explained Subramanian’s major achievements in his life as a journalist. Talking about these experiences, and reminiscing all that he had learnt from his editors at popular media houses, Subramanian said, “I still remember riding behind my editor on his bike, and all the little things he would ask me to pay attention to while writing a story. Like this one time, we rushed to Apollo Hospitals, where MGR was admitted, and the first thing he told me was to write ‘Hospitals’ and not ‘Hospital’ — a mistake most reporters made.”

To the audience listening in rapt attention, Subramanian spoke about his growth as a journalist, his coverage of 55 consecutive launches from Sriharikota for ISRO, an interview with Abdul Kalam, coverage of India’s nuclear power program, interview with LTTE Prabhakaran, investigative pieces on destruction of sculptures and carvings in Tamil Nadu by State departments, ASI’s excavation,

Sharing Subramanian’s passion in archaeology, Ma Foi Pandiarajan, explained that it is difficult to write about space and archaeology and convey it in such simple words to readers. “It’s important that we have more journalists like him, who bravely pursue what they believe in. With his work as a development journalist, he has set an example to all of us to keep walking towards perfection,” he said.