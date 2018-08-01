Home Cities Chennai

Abducted businessman jumps out of running car, gang of four held

A 32-year-old businessman was allegedly abducted by a four-member gang right near his house in Anna Nagar on Monday night. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:A 32-year-old businessman was allegedly abducted by a four-member gang right near his house in Anna Nagar on Monday night.  However, the victim managed to jump off the moving car and was rescued by the public who also nabbed one of the suspects. Finally, the police arrested the remaining three members of the gang.

Pramod Damodaran owns a software company in Anna Nagar C Block.”On Monday around 9.45 pm, he stepped out of office and got into his car, when two men pushed him to the rear seat and drove his car. They threatened him at knife-point and attacked him with sharp objects. He was seated in the middle of two men in the rear seat” said a police source.

A senior police officer said the men had apparently gagged him and hence, the victim could not scream. “As the car was nearing Ambattur, the victim noticed that the locks of the car were open and he kicked open one of the doors.  The door which knocked a two-wheeler down gained public attention and the victim immediately jumped outside. The victim raised an alarm and the passersby nabbed Francis, while the other three managed to escape,” said the officer.

Based on information given by Francis, 30, his associates Janakiraman alias Mani, 26, Imran Shreiff, 32 of Otteri and Prabhakaran alias Appu, 28 have been arrested by the police. Investigation  revealed that two of the men had previous petty cases filed against them.”And there was no business motive in the kidnap but it is a case of extortion. The men kept following the victim for the last one week. Noting that Pramod travelled alone every night, the men plotted a plan to abduct him,” said the investigation officer.

This is not the first incident of a businessman being kidnapped for ransom.  Earlier this month, a 51-year-old businessman Ganesan who owns a lorry transport business was abducted by 10 men at Red Hills.  On May 25, a city-based financier and his relative were allegedly kidnapped by a four-member gang and were released only after they paid a ransom of Rs 33 lakh. 

