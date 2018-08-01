Home Cities Chennai

Activists, actors demand justice for rape victim

Around 200 members gathered at Valluvar Kottam including the family members of the victim to express solidarity with the child.

Published: 01st August 2018 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Celebrities and activists during the protest on Tuesday | D SAMPATH KUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Social activists and actors from the Tamil film industry on Tuesday staged a protest demanding justice for the 11-year-old hearing impaired girl, who was raped by multiple men for more than seven months. They demanded death penalty for all accused who brutally raped the minor girl.

Around 200 members gathered at Valluvar Kottam including the family members of the victim to express solidarity with the child. They raised slogans including ‘Kids deserve love and care, criminals should be punished , fight back now, don’t wait until your daughter and sisters are raped’.

Referring to the general trend of blaming the family members for their negligence in missing out behavioural changes of the victim, a relative of the girl said the men raped her when she returned from school and went down to play inside the apartment complex. “When home campus itself is not safe for the children where else can safety be expected,” questioned the uncle.

He also said the victim was in much trauma and couldn’t talk about the incidents, observing that even for adult victims it would take time to speak out. The victim’s sister who also participated in the protest told Express that her sister was recovering and would join school after a few months.

Actor Ganesh Venkatraman and social activist Apsara Reddy also participated in the protest and said, “We should teach children good touch and bad touch”.“We should create an environment where the children are safe and in case of distress they should open up to the family members who should support such victims,” said Apsara.The members urged a speedy trial of the case. They also congratulated the police on acting swiftly and arresting the suspects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil film industry protest against rape Social activists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century