Bullet from RPF firing range wounds 38-year-old

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man sleeping in his hut at Pallavaram was shot on his leg by a bullet believed to have originated from the Meenambakkam Firing Range during a training session on Monday for the Railway Protection Force personnel.

Following the incident, the training sessions scheduled for Tuesday were cancelled and the Pallavaram range police officers have recommended permanent closure of the Firing Range.The victim S Rajendran, 38, was sleeping at 11 am in his hut in Zamin Pallavaram, around 1 km from the Meenambakkam Firing Range at Tirusulam hills.

“He had a sharp pain in his right leg and woke up screaming,” Rajendran’s wife R Milka told Express.

He visited the Government Chrompet Hospital and doctors dressed his wound. “Even after reaching home, his leg was bleeding until 4 pm and he could not bear the pain. We removed the bandage and had a closer look at the wound. We found a bullet inside,” said Milka.

Rajendran then visited a private hospital where the doctors confirmed the presence of a bullet. Subsequently, it was removed in a minor surgery.Rajendran, who works as a sanitary worker in the city corporation on contract, lodged a complaint with the Pallavaram police who, in turn, sent the bullet for forensic examination.

Police said the inquiries found that the bullet was fired during the short-range weapon training by the RPF personnel at the Meenambakkam Firing Range located at Tirusulam hills.There are over 100 families living at the foothills of Tirusulam hills in Zamin Pallavaram. The Meenakbakkam short range shooting area was located around 800 metres to 1.2 km away from the residential areas.

“Although the distance was above 800 metres from the shooting spot, occasionally bullets may fall on the houses in the foothills of the hill. If the training bullet shoots children it may lead to death. Hence, we have cancelled the permission for the second-day short range rifle training to RPF,” a senior police officer said.