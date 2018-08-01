Home Cities Chennai

Bullet from RPF firing range wounds 38-year-old

Following the incident, the training sessions scheduled for Tuesday were cancelled and the Pallavaram range police officers have recommended permanent closure of the Firing Range.

Published: 01st August 2018 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

The bullet that hit and injuring S Rajendran, who suffered bleeding while sleeping at his house at Jameen Pallavaram located at the foothills of Pallavaram hill, in Chennai | EXPRESS

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man sleeping in his hut at Pallavaram was shot on his leg by a bullet believed to have originated from the Meenambakkam Firing Range during a training session on Monday for the Railway Protection Force personnel.

Following the incident, the training sessions scheduled for Tuesday were cancelled and the Pallavaram range police officers have recommended permanent closure of the Firing Range.The victim S Rajendran, 38, was sleeping at 11 am in his hut in Zamin Pallavaram, around 1 km from the Meenambakkam Firing Range at Tirusulam hills.

“He had a sharp pain in his right leg and woke up screaming,” Rajendran’s wife R Milka told Express.
He visited the Government Chrompet Hospital and doctors dressed his wound. “Even after reaching home, his leg was bleeding until 4 pm and he could not bear the pain. We removed the bandage and had a closer look at the wound. We found a bullet inside,” said Milka.

Rajendran then visited a private hospital where the doctors confirmed the presence of a bullet. Subsequently, it was removed in a minor surgery.Rajendran, who works as a sanitary worker in the city corporation on contract, lodged a complaint with the Pallavaram police who, in turn, sent the bullet for forensic examination.

Police said the inquiries found that the bullet was fired during the short-range weapon training by the RPF personnel at the Meenambakkam Firing Range located at Tirusulam hills.There are over 100 families living at the foothills of Tirusulam hills in Zamin Pallavaram. The Meenakbakkam short range shooting area was located around 800 metres to 1.2 km away from the residential areas.

“Although the distance was above 800 metres from the shooting spot, occasionally bullets may fall on the houses in the foothills of the hill. If the training bullet shoots children it may lead to death. Hence, we have cancelled the permission for the second-day short range rifle training to RPF,” a senior police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Meenambakkam Firing Range bullet attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century