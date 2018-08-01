Home Cities Chennai

Civic body seizes 8,500 kg of single-use plastic bags

The City Corporation on Tuesday seized around 8,500 kg of plastic bags having thickness below 50 microns from a transporter near Wall Tax Road. The raids began at 8 am and went on till afternoon.

Published: 01st August 2018 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Officials say the plastic bags were brought from Salem

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The City Corporation on Tuesday seized around 8,500 kg of plastic bags having thickness below 50 microns from a transporter near Wall Tax Road. The raids began at 8 am and went on till afternoon.

According to Corporation officials, these plastic bags have been brought from Salem and were on their way to retailers across the zone and city. The movement of large shipments of plastic bags in the Royapuram zone had fallen on the radar of zonal officials who waited for the best time to strike and make the seizure.

“For over a month we have been following the trails of these shipments. The flow stopped during the lorry strike so we had to wait for the shipments to start coming again,” said S Vasudevan, sanitary officer for the Royapuram zone, explaining that the lorry strike had greatly increased the demand for single-use plastic bags in the zone. According to Corporation officials, this is the first shipment after the lorry strike, which explains the abnormal quantum of seizure.

Manufacturing and promoting the use of plastic bags with a thickness below 50 microns is a violation of the Plastic Waste (Management and Handling ) Rules of 2016.“Since he is a transporter, we haven’t fined him but we are narrowing down on retailers, middlemen, and the manufacturer,” said Vasudevan, adding that more raids will be conducted to ensure single-use plastic bags aren’t used.

A Central Pollution Control Board study in 60 Indian cities conducted in 2015 shows that Chennai generates 429.39 tonnes of plastic waste every day. This is 9.5 per cent of the total municipal solid waste generated.

Single-use plastic bags along with single-use water bottles are most common trash found in water bodies in the city because they cannot be recycled or fetch little at scrap shops. Plastic thins down with each recycling process and those with thickness below 50 microns cannot be recycled. With less than 9 per cent of all plastic produced since 1950 having been recycled, single-use plastic constitutes a major chunk, which ends up in the ocean.

429.39 tonnes of plastic generated in city every day

9.5% of the total municipal solid waste generated

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chennai City Corporation Wall Tax Road Plastic waste

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century