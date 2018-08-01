Inspired by 102 Not Out, he plays music to his plants

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI:In the backdrop of a bright yellow wall at 22-year-old Pranav Chordia’s balcony in Chennai, an array of plants ranging from hibiscus, ajwain, fenugreek, basil, mint, coriander and even chilli, cherry tomatoes and broad beans, are arranged neatly.

“My brush with gardening began about six months ago. I was interested in hydroponic — a method of growing plants without soil. My fascination towards that led me to explore more about gardening and its nuances. Since hydroponic wasn’t feasible, I settled for traditional gardening, and I have been growing my own fresh herbs and veggies,” says the Economics graduate, who runs his own start-up, Glitz Cabana.

After months of research, talking to home gardeners and taking help from video tutorials, Pranav set his own compact garden. “I began learning how to grow plants organically. I don’t add any chemicals. Some of the saplings which I grow are also given to the mango farm which my family owns in Red Hills,” he shares.

With the help of his family, Pranav takes care of his garden on a daily basis. “My grandfather was also into gardening, and used to do it as a hobby. So, I’ve picked it up from him,” he says.Since most of the herb plants are delicate, he says, they need constant care. “I regularly water and clean them. I also use organic manure to enrich the soil.” Pranav also plays different kinds of music to enhance the growth of the plants. “Recently, I watched a Bollywood movie 102 Not Out. There’s a scene where Rishi Kapoor plays songs for the plants, and I thought, why not adapt it? So far, it has worked well for my plants. The ajwain and hibiscus plants had almost dried up...but, a few days of music and good care got them back in healthy shape,” he shares.

Coriander, basil, chilli and cherry tomatoes from the garden are used in Pranav’s kitchen, and he says the freshness of a homegrown plant is unmatched. “I am also planning to grow avocados in my garden. It’s a plant suitable for Chennai’s weather condition,” he says.

He spends close to an hour every day in his garden and says that they make him feel fresh and mindful. “I start my day by greeting my plants. They make me feel fresh and motivated. I believe that they can listen, feel and understand us,” he says.

Easiest plant to grow

Pranav Chordia encourages other youngsters to try their hand in growing their own plants.

“The easiest plant for a beginner is the fenugreek or methi. Once you seed and water the plants, it sprouts within four to five days. It can be your first step in creating a bigger green space,” shares Pranav.