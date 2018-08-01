Let your lipsticks do the talking

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI:Navreet Josan, senior artist at MAC, who specialises in dramatic and creative elaborate looks, will be in the city this weekend for a workshop as a part of the Lipstick Day celebration. The Punjab-based national artist shares her ideas on the must-haves in the make-up kit of every woman in the city, and colours to use and avoid for Chennai weather. Excerpts follow.

What have you planned for the one-day workshop?

This is my first masterclass in the city. I’ve planned for an interactive session with the participants. One of my popular looks, smoky eyes with beautiful lips will be presented. My social media pages are flooded with this particular look and that’s what I have in mind. People can learn the look and experiment slight variations with different looks for all occasions and outfits. I will also touch upon all elements starting from the skin, shaping up eyebrows and necessary products to be added to your cosmetic kits.

What are the trending shades in lipstick?

Make-up trends tend to be quite similar around the world. But brighter shades are in vogue. Personally, I’d use and recommend MAC’s Ruby Woo and Relentlessly Red. These are the favourite tones of most women. Likewise, retro matt liquid lip colour would be my other pick. Go for colours like To Matt with Love and Fashion Legacy. Nude colours also work good on Indian skin tones.

What colours would you recommend for Chennai’s weather? What should we keep in mind while picking a lipstick?

Having a pop of colour on your lips works on the whole. Fast Play is a colour I’d suggest for the city’s weather. Try out peach and warmer shades of pink and red. It would suit women of all skin tones. Never go by the colour on the bullet. Do not buy one unless you try it on the lips and match it with your complexion. It is good to combine two colours sometimes and the resultant shade works magically. Additionally, carry a lip pencil. It helps brighten the colour, and gives you a clear picture of how it would look in different lighting.

A signature style that sets you apart, and a favourite celebrity you’ve worked with?

Make-up, I feel, is emotional. I always choose to experiment and style beauty with a slight edge. Knowing what your client wants is important and that varies across professions. The preference for make-up for a dancer is different from that of a housewife. And when it comes to celebrities I’ve had a great time working with Bollywood actress Dia Mirza.

Make-up essentials for every woman.

A good concealer because it can instantly make you look young and fresh; a mascara and kajal to highlight the most expressive part on your face — the eyes. A tinge of lipstick can bring about a great change, regardeless of age. And, a compact powder and foundation to make your skin light.



Navreet Josan will conduct her masterclass on August 4 at Express Avenue from 5 pm to 6 pm.