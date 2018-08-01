Now, two Metro stations run by 15-female teams

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:In a move to support the empowerment of women, Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL) has made its Metro station at Shenoy Nagar an all-women-run station from Tuesday. Koyambedu Metro station will also be following this from Wednesday, said a statement released by CMRL.

Activities like ticketing, making announcements, and housekeeping will be managed by a team of 15 women each in two shifts at the Shenoy Nagar Metro station. A special coach for women, which already functions, will have added facilities and space allocated for differently abled persons and women.

CCTV cameras, which are already in place at these stations and inside trains, will ensure safety of women passengers. They can also talk to the train operator during times of emergencies.