Power supply to be suspended on Thursday

CHENNAI:For carrying out maintenance work, power supply will be suspended by TANGEDCO on Thursday from 9 am to 4 pm. A statement by TANGEDCO said, areas of Padi, Menambedu, Melur and Kodungaiyur will face power cut which will be restored after 4 pm if work is completed. The areas that will face power shutdown are:

Padi: Canal Road, Balaji Street, DRJ Hospital to Senthil Nagar, Ranga Gardens Ciyathamman Nagar, Vanasakthi Nagar, Murugan Koil Street, Vanasakthi Nagar extn., Thirumalai Nagar, parts of Vivekananda Road, Hussion Colony, Bharath Rajive Gandhi Nagar.

Menambedu: Gangai Nagar, Chenguttuvan Nagar, Oragadam, Chendrasekara Puram, Gnanamoorthy Nagar, Karukku, Vijayalakshmi Puram, Banu Nagar, Pudur, Red Hills Road (one part), Kallikuppam, Menambedu, Prithivipakkam.

Melur: Minjur Town (full), Seemavaram, BDO Office, Melur area, Pattamandiri, Vallur, Athipattu, Gounderpalayam, Subbareddy Palayam, Pallipuram.

Kodungaiyur: Muthumizh

Nagar 1st,4th, 6th, 8th Block, TH Road,Kaveri Road, Union Road, Muthumariamman Koil Street, Parthasarathy Reddy Street.