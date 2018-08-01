Home Cities Chennai

Regular check up is better than cure

Amma Master Health Check Up Centre was inaugurated by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on June 8.

Published: 01st August 2018 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

C Vijaya Baskar, Health Minister, inaugurated the Automated Blood Group Analyser equipment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Among the 2,000-odd people screened at Amma Master Health Check Up Centre at Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate, nine people were diagnosed with cancer and a few others with serious health problems, according to the performance report shared by the hospital on Tuesday.

Till date, a total of 2,010 people underwent health check-up. Among them nine people were diagnosed with cancer — four women with breast cancer, one with ovarian cancer and three with cervical cancer, and one man was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

One woman who was diagnosed with breast cancer underwent surgery at the hospital, said Dr V Anandakumar, Nodal Officer, Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital, Omandurar Estate.
A few others were diagnosed with serious health problems — four people were diagnosed with heart diseases, seven people with chronic kidney diseases, 14 with hypothyroid, 177 with hypertension, 355 with diabetes mellitus and 11 with cholelithiasis (gallstones).“This report stresses that everybody should undergo regular health check-up. It will help in early diagnosis of diseases and treatment. By this, we can save many lives,” said Dr Anandakumar.

C Vijaya Baskar, Health Minister, inaugurated the Automated Blood Group Analyser equipment at Amma Master Health Check Up Centre at the Government Multi Super-Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, on Tuesday.

  • Cghjcccvv
    As if checkups r for free.. rather eat well and maintain hygein will save more
    1 day ago reply
