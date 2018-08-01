Surya Prakash and Kapil took wickets to glory

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: S Surya Prakash and T Kapil took three wickets each to help Classic CC beat Autolec ERC by five runs in their TNCA-Thiruvallur DCA League Second Division match on Tuesday.

Brief scores: II Division Classic CC 165/8 in 30 ovs bt Autolec ERC 160/8 in 30 ovs (G Sivananthan 69; S Surya Prakash 3/16, T Kapil 3/40). IV Division: Jaya Educational Group RC 116 in 26.4 ovs (V Hari Prasath 28; K Vinod Kumar 4/22, M Lingan 3/33) lost to DRBCCC Hindu College 119/9 in 26 ovs (B Vivekanandh 30, S Gokul 4/36, A Sahayaraj 3/49).

Good response wheelchair tennis

A total of 42 players will be seen in action at the second edition of Marina Open AITA-ranking wheelchair tennis tournament, from August 1 to 4 at SDAT Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam.Former India Davis Cup player Somdev Devvarman, there at the launch of the tournament, lauded the effort for promoting wheelchair tennis. He said that he was deeply moved by the enthusiasm and dedication of players, and pledged his support for the game.

“The number of entries for men’s event is 36, and the top seed is Shekar Veeraswamy of Karnataka. Tamil Nadu is represented by 11 players, with S Balachandar, seeded second and D Mariappan, fourth seed, leading the challenge,” said tournament director Hiten Joshi.

“In the women’s event, there are eight entrants, with Prathima Rao of Karnataka being the top seed. Others in the fray are KP Shilpa of Karnataka and Khushbu Ganatra of Maharashtra.”

“The first and second rounds of men’s singles and the round-robin matches for women will be best-of-17 games. From quarterfinals onwards, matches will be three-setters,” he added. The men’s winner will get 30 points, and runner-up 22 points. The women’s winner will get 15 points, and the runner-up 12. Men’s doubles will also be conducted. Tournament carries a total prize of `2.32 lakh.

City athletics

R Angelin Swetha, a seventh-standard student of Velammal Main School (Mogappair), won gold in 100m and 200m in Usain Bolt Championship Athletic Meet held at Nehru Park.