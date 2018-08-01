Home Cities Chennai

‘Turbo-charging power bank is the coolest creation ever’

Meenakshi N is a fine arts graduate from Stella Maris College. She is a freelance artist-cum-designer. The 23-year-old recently launched her sustainable fashion label ‘Madippu’.

Published: 01st August 2018

Meenakshi N

By Roshne Balasubramanian
Express News Service

What do you think God’s Tinder bio would be?
I’ll make sure that God will really bless you if you swipe right.

What is the one man-made creation that God thinks is crazy cool?
Turbo charging power bank.

Other than devotional, what kind of music do you think God listens to?
Imagine dragon believer and early 2000’s tamil serial covers.

If God had a house, what kind of interior design or would he have?
I really hope God is not narcissistic and doesn’t make his house into a puja room.

What would you name God’s biography? (Give an original title)
I’m the God, believe me.

What do you think is God’s WhatsApp profile picture?
Possibility a glorious picture of him in a fancy, ornamental attire

God calls you up and asks you for your advice — he’s either going to remove cheese or chocolate from the earth. What do you tell him to remove permanently and why?
I would ask him to remove chocolate. Because my lord, cheese is Cheese! Not a big chocolate person.

What do you think are God’s hobbies?
Playing with his friend Mr Naradhar.

What gender do you think God is?
I am not sure and I don’t think it matters!

If you could take God for a date, where would you go?
(Not being insensitive) But, considering the current scenario, heading to Kauvery hospital, is what I want to do!

What movie would you take God to watch?
I would go watch Kasethan  Kadavulada (1972).

