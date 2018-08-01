Where abstract expressions take shape

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI:“I paint three hours a day. Before I put the brush on the canvas, I have to meditate and relax. This is a process I follow every day before work. It helps my thoughts flow,” shares Tasneem Lohani. The city-based artist completed her fine arts course from Stella Maris College in 2017, and has been working as an independent artist for a year. This exhibition, her debut solo show, is an effort to put together about 30 of her works done in 2017-18.

Tasneem has tried her hand at abstract painting using black ink and installation art, a mix of sculpture and art that has no bounds of medium. “I have put together everything from scratch. A few friends from the arts community guided me. The paintings that will be exhibited depict a journey and I’d love for people to experience the works. Not everybody can connect with everyone’s paintings but that’s how art works. Everybody has an individual style,” she says.

While some pen down their thoughts in a diary, Tasneem expresses her thoughts and ideas by drawing. It has given her the freedom and helped shape her persona. Tasneem was planning to take up architecture until she heard about the Fine Arts course. “I used to do more of realistic artwork. When I went to London as a part of my college work in 2015, I admired the abstract paintings in museums like Tate modern, Tate Britain and National Gallery of modern Art. It intrigued me and I began researching more about it. I noticed that abstract art came naturally to me. My friends were shocked by my decision to switch to abstract art,” she shares.

During the four-year course in college, she opted for painting instead of designing. “There was a phase when my paintings were dark and black. I used the colour because it is assertive and sharp. I am a person who is accommodating and agreeing with everyone. These dark-coloured artworks had an impact on my persona as well,” she says.

The first challenge in an exhibitions is explaining the meaning behind the work in writing. Tasneem’s friends, who studied Literature, put it in words. The second, was to never have self-doubt and continue painting without letting her style, quality or subject matter be affected by what people think.

Tasneem wants to pursue her Masters in Fine Arts at Kingston University in London. Her aim is to create artworks addressing social issues and concerns. She wants to explore more of installation arts and its realms.

Tasneem’s art exhibition will be held at Cholamandal Artist’s Village from August 17-August 19. Her works are priced between `2,900 and `49,000.