Home Cities Chennai

50th Graduation ceremony at DG Vaishnav College 

Despite the spattering of rain that drummed on the hall’s metal roof, the students of  Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College celebrated their 50th graduation ceremony.

Published: 02nd August 2018 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Sunil Paliwal, principal secretary, Department of Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu was the chief guest for the event

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Despite the spattering of rain that drummed on the hall’s metal roof, the students at the 50th graduation ceremony of the Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College in Amanjilarai, continued to cheer and clap for their classmates as they walked into stage, dressed in the graduation garb, to receive their degrees.In his welcome address, principal R Ganeshan welcomed the chief guest for the evening, Sunil Paliwal, principal secretary, Department of Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu and the other guests. Principal listed Paliwal’s various academic achievements, including his BTech degree in IIT Kanpur and MS in Computer Science from the University of Maryland, USA.

The controller of examinations, G Geetha, explained that 1,500 undergraduate students wrote the final examinations in April 2016, and saw a 70 per cent pass rate, while 408 PG students wrote their final exams, which saw 82 per cent pass percentage. “Whenever it rains, a rainbow is formed, and they say there is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

I know that the rainbow will end on top of this hall, because you are all gold, you are all the future of our country,” said Paliwal to the students in his speech.  He urged the students to become a cosmopolitan and global members of society, with an open and accepting outlook. He also urged the students to learn new languages, recalling his own journey of learning Tamil. He reminded the students to believe in their strengths and to recover their state and national.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College rain graduation ceremony

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Rajesh
    A very poorly organized event. Wish the management had planned it better. Parents weren't even allowed to sit inside where the event took place, they were instead asked to sit outside where the shamiana's weren't even waterproof and they all got wet, the technical team was forced to cover the speakers and switch off the screen as well. Students inside were all sweating as there was no proper ventilation. In a auditorium of that size, it's humanely impossible to seat 1500-1700. It was quite a frustrating experience considering how important of an event this is in someone's life. It's sad to know how the press didn't bother reporting the protest and the issue which took place right outside the venue.
    10 hours ago reply
Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century