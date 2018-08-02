50th Graduation ceremony at DG Vaishnav College 

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Despite the spattering of rain that drummed on the hall’s metal roof, the students at the 50th graduation ceremony of the Dwaraka Doss Goverdhan Doss Vaishnav College in Amanjilarai, continued to cheer and clap for their classmates as they walked into stage, dressed in the graduation garb, to receive their degrees.In his welcome address, principal R Ganeshan welcomed the chief guest for the evening, Sunil Paliwal, principal secretary, Department of Higher Education, Government of Tamil Nadu and the other guests. Principal listed Paliwal’s various academic achievements, including his BTech degree in IIT Kanpur and MS in Computer Science from the University of Maryland, USA.

The controller of examinations, G Geetha, explained that 1,500 undergraduate students wrote the final examinations in April 2016, and saw a 70 per cent pass rate, while 408 PG students wrote their final exams, which saw 82 per cent pass percentage. “Whenever it rains, a rainbow is formed, and they say there is a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

I know that the rainbow will end on top of this hall, because you are all gold, you are all the future of our country,” said Paliwal to the students in his speech. He urged the students to become a cosmopolitan and global members of society, with an open and accepting outlook. He also urged the students to learn new languages, recalling his own journey of learning Tamil. He reminded the students to believe in their strengths and to recover their state and national.