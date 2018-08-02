Anna University celebrates 14th Graduation Day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Higher interaction between academia and industry is a distinguishing factor that sets apart developing countries from others, said R Chidambaram, chair professor, Homi Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, speaking at the 14th graduation day of Anna University on Wednesday. “In developed countries, there is a thermodynamic equilibrium between knowledge in the academic system and knowledge that is transferred to (or generated within) the industry,” he said adding that industries in India are waiting for fresh innovative knowledge.

He said that there must be rapid growth in fields like big data science, artificial intelligence, and nanotechnology. He said that India’s electricity should increase by six times for it to be in par with the developed countries. He however added that this growth must happen in the context of climate change.

A total of 4,127 students passed out of the four campuses of Anna University in Chennai - College of Engineering, Guindy Campus, Madras Institute of Technology, Alagappa College of Technology and School of Architecture and Planning.

Over 1,400 students graduated from Information and Communication Department, making it the most popular one, followed by Mechanical Department, where 928 students graduated. Almost two-thirds of undergraduates were male students, however almost half of the postgraduates were women.