Biometric attendance introduced at government school at Arakkonam

CHENNAI: Even as a section of school teachers are vehemently resisting the proposed bio-metric attendance system in government schools in Tamil Nadu, it was introduced for both students and teachers at a government school at Arakkonam in Vellore district on Wednesday.“While the machines were funded by the education government, expenses for installation and registration of students were borne by the old students of the school. None among the 23 teachers in the school opposed the move,” said S Ravikumar, Headmaster of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Arakkonam.

The 69-year-old institution has a strength of 370 students from Standards VI to XII. There are 28 teaching and non teaching employees in the school. The students and teachers record their attendance between 8.30 am and 9.30 am. While leaving in the evening, they line up to mark attendance. “As soon as, a student places his or her finger on the scanner the screen will display ‘thank you’ message indicating that attendance is recorded,” said a teacher.

A senior official of school education department said though in the past the government had attempted to start the pilot project for biometric attendance in all districts, the proposal was put on hold as a section of teachers strongly opposed it as the government was yet to issue an order. “A government order on the system is soon to be issued, accordingly the same will extended to other districts,” added an official.