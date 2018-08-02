Chess championship for children

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A total of 300 players will be seen in action during the 11th International FIDE-rating Chess Championship for School Children at Modern Senior Secondary School from August 3 to 6. The total prize purse is `1,50,000.The tournament is being organised by Modern Senior Secondary School, under the aegis of Tamil Nadu State Chess Association and All India Chess Federation.

The event will be played in 8-round Swiss format and will be held at Sankara Hall in the school’s premises.M Vijayakumar will be the chief arbiter of the event. Entry is free for IMs, WIMs, FMs, WFMs and players above 2,300 rating. For others, the fee is `750. The winner will get a cash prize of `25,000, along with a trophy. For details, contact: 9791022259 or 9840768431.

Jagannathan shines

Left-arm spinner Jagannathan Gopala Krishnan’s 5/13 helped Don Bosco A overcome Chettinad Vidyashram B by seven wickets in the TNCA city schools U-16 tournament for C Ramaswamy trophy.

Brief scores:

Chettinad Vidyashram (B) 75 in 29.4 ovs (Jagannathan Gopala Krishnan 5/13) lost to Don Bosco Mat Hr SecSchool (A) 78/3 in 10.4 ovs; Sri Sankara Sr Sec School 74 in 26.2 ovs (R Bharat Srinivas 4/3, Bhadresh Sreekanth 4/8) lost to Vidya Mandir Sr Sec School (A) 76/1 in 11.2 ovs.