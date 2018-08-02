College student arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl and videotaping it
College student arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl and videotaping itCollege student arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl and videotaping it.
Published: 02nd August 2018 05:48 AM | Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 05:48 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: A 21-year-old college student has been arrested by city police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl and videotaping it to blackmail her.
Police said the victim, a Plus One student, befriended Vignesh through Facebook a year ago.
"On July 15, she invited him to her house when he sexually assaulted her and videotaped it. Later, he started demanding `5 lakh from her threatening to upload the video online if she does not give the sum," said the investigation officer. Fearing this, the victim informed her parents who filed a complaint with Vadapalani All Women police station.
On Tuesday, police arrested Vignesh from Nerkundram, who is studying third year visual communication in a private college.