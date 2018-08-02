College student arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl and videotaping it

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old college student has been arrested by city police for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl and videotaping it to blackmail her.

Police said the victim, a Plus One student, befriended Vignesh through Facebook a year ago.

"On July 15, she invited him to her house when he sexually assaulted her and videotaped it. Later, he started demanding `5 lakh from her threatening to upload the video online if she does not give the sum," said the investigation officer. Fearing this, the victim informed her parents who filed a complaint with Vadapalani All Women police station.

On Tuesday, police arrested Vignesh from Nerkundram, who is studying third year visual communication in a private college.