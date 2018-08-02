Commuters stage protest demanding fast locals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suburban train services were disrupted for an hour between Tambaram and Chengalpattu on Wednesday after rail passengers picketed the track at Guduvanchery station demanding reintroduction of fast EMU locals. “Because of cancellation of fast trains, regular local trains are also getting overcrowded at Chengalpattu with no space to stand, thereby making it difficult for us to board the trains,” said Shankar, a commuter.

“While Railways is yet to make any announcement on increasing the frequency of trains, the RPF have started detaining footboard travellers during office hours. We don’t have any other affordable mode of transport,” said S Rakesh, another passenger.