Conference celebrates 60 years of phototherapy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A one-day conference celebrating 60 years of phototherapy was held here on Wednesday.

The conference was organised by India Neodesigns, an NGO that promotes innovative technology in neonatal health in collaboration with Stanford University of Medicine and National Neonatology Forum of Tamil Nadu.

The conference showcased different technologies in maternal and neonatal health and the continuing medical education on phototherapy and panel discussions were held.Dr J Kumutha, past president, National Neonatology Forum of Tamil Nadu, said, “We are planning to use research to help people. Technology should be made available to mother and child for their wellbeing. Portable medical devices should be made available to them at their door step so that they need not come all the way to medical institutions. These were one of the agendas of the conference.

These discussions and ideas will be passed on to the policy-makers for betterment of mother and child healthcare,” she added. Dr Darez Ahmed, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Tamil Nadu, Dr Arun Kumar Singh, National Advisor-RBSK scheme, Professor Vinod Bhutani, Stanford University of Medicine and other officials took part.