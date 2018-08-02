Home Cities Chennai

Jog, run, walk, and then do yoga   

Yoga doesn’t strain your lungs enough,” says 55-year-old Gopinath, completing his asanas after a casual 5-km jog, without breaking a sweat.

Published: 02nd August 2018 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By  Samuel Merigala 
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Yoga doesn’t strain your lungs enough,” says 55-year-old Gopinath, completing his asanas after a casual 5-km jog, without breaking a sweat.  K Gopinath, yoga coach at the MRF Pace Foundation, believes yoga isn’t enough to completely ‘activate’ the body.Gopinath, who trains fast bowlers from across the globe at the Pace Foundation, says that jogging activates the lungs and when combined with yoga asanas, it maximises the distribution of ‘prana-energy’ in the body.  “Unlike the limbs, you can’t strengthen the lungs with dumbbells,” says Gopinath, explaining that limb movement while running acts like pistons in an engine and increases lung capacity over extended sessions. 

Increased lung capacity is common among leaders likes MK Karunanidhi, Narendra Modi, and Winston Churchill.  “These leaders have activated the lower and middle lobes of their lungs. This enables them to deliver sustained rhetoric without taking breaths in between,” says Gopinath, while doing the Sirsasana (headstand). 

Taking it a step forward, Gopinath, who played cricket at the U-19 level for the state, suggests alternate running to jogging before doing yoga. He believes this will season the lungs better and empty carbon dioxide more effectively. “I usually jog 200 metres, run 200 metres and walk 100 metres and it also burns more calories,” he says, lamenting how people work out to look good and not feel good. 

Yoga asanas for runners
● Tadasana gives traction for whole body, shoulder joints and centre of spine.
●  Bhujangasana stretches spine, shoulder joints, wrist, palm and abdominal muscles. 
● Sirsasana builds immunity, improves blood
● Janusirsasana gives a good stretch to the groin.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
yoga K Gopinath Yoga asanas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century