Robbers cut off woman’s earlobe, steal ring

By Express News Service

CHENNAI :A maid allegedly involved in the case of cutting off a woman’s earlobe and robbing her earring was arrested on Tuesday night. Police said Nirmala, 52, of Madanandapuram, was residing alone on the ground floor, having rented the first floor to a family. “On July 18, the maid Amudha accompanied one Dakshinamoorthy to Nirmala’s house. The duo posed as a couple. Dakshinamoorthy threatened her at knife-point, telling her to part with all valuables at home. When she refused, he cut off her ear-lobes,” said a police source. He was arrested earlier.