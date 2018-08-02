Rs 23 crore for video-calling facility in 233 court complexes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The State Home Department informed the Madras High Court on Wednesday that `22.83 crore had been allocated for procurement of 233 video-conferencing equipment and accessories for 233 court complexes in Tamil Nadu.When a petition from one H Ramakrishnan seeking a court direction to implement the order of the Supreme Court, dated March 9, 2017, which asked the High Court to issue suitable instructions to all district courts to make the video-conferencing facility available to the litigants, came up before Justice T Raja on Wednesday, an affidavit was filed by the State Home Department.

The matter relates to a family dispute between the petitioner and his wife. As the petitioner is residing in London, he is unable to attend the family court proceedings initiated by his wife in Cuddalore district.

Hence Ramakrishnan sought a direction from the High Court to the Cuddalore family court to make the video conference facility available to him as he cannot move out of London frequently.