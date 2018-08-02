Home Cities Chennai

Rs 23 crore for video-calling facility in 233 court complexes

The State Home Department informed the Madras High Court on Wednesday that R22.83 crore had been allocated for procurement of 233 video-conferencing equipment and accessories for 233 court complexes.

Published: 02nd August 2018 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The State Home Department informed the Madras High Court on Wednesday that `22.83 crore had been allocated for procurement of 233 video-conferencing equipment and accessories for 233 court complexes in Tamil Nadu.When a petition from one H Ramakrishnan seeking a court direction to implement the order of the Supreme Court, dated March 9, 2017, which asked the High Court to issue suitable instructions to all district courts to make the video-conferencing facility available to the litigants, came up before Justice T Raja on Wednesday, an affidavit was filed by the State Home Department.

The matter relates to a family dispute between the petitioner and his wife. As the petitioner is residing in London, he is unable to attend the family court proceedings initiated by his wife in Cuddalore district. 
Hence Ramakrishnan sought a direction from the High Court to the Cuddalore family court to make the video conference facility available to him as he cannot move out of London frequently.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century