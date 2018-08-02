Home Cities Chennai

Seven urban local bodies to get new bus stands

Municipal administration gets approval from the government for Rs 237.06 crore project.

Published: 02nd August 2018 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Tamil Nadu government has given approval to the Commissioner of Municipal Administration’s proposal to  construct seven bus stands in seven urban local bodies at a cost of Rs 237.06 crore.The bus stands will come up in Kancheepuram, Tiruttani, Mayiladuthurai, Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Tiruvanamalai and Tindivanam.The bus stands will be constructed through public-private partnership on the design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis. 

Under this, the required bus infrastructure will be constructed with full investment by the private agencies and will be maintained by them for 15 to 20 years.Sources said this would relieve the financial burden on the urban local bodies and would reduce the cost of operation and maintenance considerably. According to official sources, the Commissioner of Municipal Administration has proposed construction of new bus stands in the seven urban local bodies since the existing bus stands were constructed long ago.

As the towns were rapidly growing with bus stands situated in  the heart of the town, the approach roads have become heavily congested, necessitating easing of the vehicular congestion and ensuring proper flow of traffic.Of the proposed seven bus stands, Rs 51.63 crore is required for Namakkal and Rs 39.14 crore for Dharmapuri.

Similarly, it is estimated that to build Kancheepuram and Mayiladuthurai bus stands, a sum of `38 crore is required while for Tiruvanamalai it will cost `30 crore. The cost of Thirutani and Tindivanam bus stands is expected at Rs 20 crore.While the government has approved the proposal, it has asked the Commissioner of Municipal Administration to get approval from the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board for project structuring and bid documents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
bus stands DBFOT Tamil Nadu government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century